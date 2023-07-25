Returning to WWE, last hurrah against top star - 5 Directions for Billy Gunn after teasing retirement on AEW Collision

AEW veteran Billy Gunn left his boots in the middle of the ring on Collision this past weekend in a shocking development. As part of The Acclaimed, he was challenging the House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championship.

Unfortunately, the contenders could barely put up a fight as Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews obliterated the competition. Post-match, Black exchanged words with Gunn. The veteran then proceeded to remove his boots, which is traditionally a signal for in-ring retirement.

Could the WWE Hall of Famer be bringing down the curtain on his three-decade-long career? Here are five directions Billy Gunn could go after teasing retirement on AEW Collision.

#5. Part ways with The Acclaimed

The Acclaimed make their entrance with Gunn

Billy Gunn joined The Acclaimed over a year ago and has been integral to their success. The former DX member knows a thing or two about being in a popular faction and has contributed to Max Caster and Anthony Bowens' success thanks to his experience and charisma.

But with what transpired at Collision, this could lead to an eventual breakup of the trio. Perhaps Daddy A** concedes that he can no longer keep up with his younger teammates in the ring and does not want to hold them back.

Whether it will be an amicable end or a dramatic one remains to be seen. It would be a sad conclusion for the entertaining trio.

#4. Retirement match against Malakai Black

Malakai Black and Billy Gunn's brief interaction in the middle of the ring has been the talk of the wrestling fandom. It seemed to be a relatively calm exchange, and Black even held Gunn's arm before standing up to leave the ring.

Perhaps it's mind games on the part of the House of Black leader. There is also a possibility that it could lead to a retirement angle between Daddy A** and the Dutchman. It is certainly a left-field move, but it could be a great angle, given the right story and setting.

#3. Leaving for a backstage role in WWE

Billy Gunn leaves his boots in the ring

In an interview with Renee Paquette on her podcast, "The Sessions," Billy Gunn previously compared the differences between AEW and WWE:

"I’m not saying it’s not good at AEW, I'm just saying it’s a little bit on the Wild West side. Which I guess if you’re used to that, then it’s okay. I am not used to that and that’s the hardest adjustment to get is to understand that kind of dynamic of [needing to be on the same page]. I feel that we still have a little bit of too many people being able to do a bunch of different things."

Gunn seemed to prefer the WWE structure:

"So I’m very used to that, I am a very structured person. In the wrestling business, the more structured you are, the better things are cause it’s not ‘Hey I tell you this, you tell me that, I tell this, they come back and tell me, I go over your head and get another answer and now everybody’s mad at me.’ So that’s very uneasy for me." (H/T Fightful).

It's no surprise since he has spent the majority of his career in the company, and he might never get used to AEW's looser style of management. Perhaps this would lead to Gunn returning to WWE. With his friend Triple H running creative and another DX teammate, Road Dogg, working behind the scenes as an agent, he would be able to slot in seamlessly there.

#2. Join forces with his sons in Bullet Club

A few weeks ago on Collision, The Gunns aligned with Juice Robinson and Jay White as the newest members of the Bullet Club Gold faction.

Austin and Colten Gunn have been mightily impressive since they broke off from their dad. They've won the AEW Tag Team Championship previously and have been able to show off their athleticism and charisma once they've gotten away from the shadow of their famous father.

Perhaps Daddy A** is considering a reunion with his sons in Bullet Club Gold. As they say, "Blood is thicker than water." This could be an opportunity for Gunn to work past his issues with his sons and emerge much stronger.

#1. Calls it quits from AEW officially

Gunn has had an entertaining career resurgence in All Elite Wrestling

Billy Gunn has previously stated that he signed two separate contracts with Tony Khan's promotion: one as a coach and the other as a performer.

Although his current contract status is unknown, perhaps what occurred at Collision will signal Gunn's official retirement from an in-ring standpoint. Either that, or he is planning to leave AEW completely upon the expiry of his contract.

At 59 years old and having accomplished nearly everything in the wrestling business, Gunn deserves to go out on his own terms.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here