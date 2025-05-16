Returns as babyface to join new team? - 3 ways Jack Perry could return to AEW

Jack Perry has not been seen in AEW since Full Gear 2024. After a 146-day reign as the TNT Champion, The Scapegoat dropped the title to Daniel Garcia at the PPV in New Jersey.

The former Jurassic Express member was one of the most featured stars on AEW television during the second half of 2024. Jack Perry scaled new heights in his career after aligning himself with The New Elite last year.

Interestingly, The New Elite and the Death Riders have joined forces against several top babyfaces in All Elite Wrestling. However, The Scapegoat is nowhere to be seen at the moment, making the fans wonder if he is still associated with the heel stable or not.

It will be intriguing to see how Tony Khan brings back one of the most controversial figures in AEW history. Whether he sticks with his current heel gimmick or returns with a new persona remains to be seen. In this article, let's look at three ways Jack Perry could make his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion:

#3. Jack Perry could return to feud with Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is currently in his first reign as the AEW International Champion. If recent signs are anything to go by, The Best Bout Machine is likely to clash against Kazuchika Okada at All In 2025.

Before his bout against The Rainmaker, The Cleaner could enter a mini-feud with Jack Perry, with whom he has a score to settle. Working alongside The Elite, The Scapegoat brutalised the former AEW World Champion on Dynamite last year, when the latter was still medically unfit to compete.

Jack Perry could return to the Jacksonville-based promotion in a few weeks to pick up where he left off with The Best Bout Machine. With the International Title being around Omega's waist, the erstwhile Jungle Boy now has something to gain against the 41-year-old star.

A short program with Jack Perry would further help build up the hype for Kenny Omega's ultimate showdown against Kazuchika Okada. While he may not win, Perry could impress the fans by having a good showing against the reigning International Champion.

#2. Jack Perry could join the babyface team for Anarchy in the Arena

Following his backstage brawl with CM Punk at All In 2023, Jack Perry was suspended from the Jacksonville-based promotion. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion faced a lot of heat for the whole incident, as fans did not like him mocking The Best in the World.

Perry embraced all the criticism surrounding him to develop "The Scapegoat" persona upon his return. It was a wise decision, as the new gimmick led Perry to success in both AEW and NJPW.

However, it is high time that the former TNT Champion gets a new direction for his character. AEW has moved past its controversy with CM Punk, and it's time Jack Perry also dissociates himself with that forgettable period of his career.

In a surprising turn of events, Tony Khan could bring Perry back as a babyface. At Double or Nothing, The Young Bucks, the Death Riders, and Gabe Kidd are set to join forces to battle Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale, Swerve Strickland, and The Opps in an Anarchy in the Arena Match.

Jack Perry could make a surprising return during this contest to even the odds for the babyfaces. The former TNT Champion could step up against The Young Bucks, who seemingly abandoned him once he lost the TNT Championship.

#1. Jack Perry could feud with Adam Cole for the AEW TNT Championship

Jack Perry witnessed one of the most fulfilling phases of his pro wrestling career in 2024. The Scapegoat captured the TNT Championship at Forbidden Door 2024 and went on to have several successful title defenses.

Since losing the prestigious title at Full Gear 2024, Perry disappeared from AEW television. During his time on the sidelines, The Scapegoat might be devising a plan to get back the title that helped him gain relevance.

The erstwhile Jungle Boy could target Adam Cole upon his return to All Elite Wrestling. The Panama Playboy has only had one title defense so far, and he would require more challengers to cement his supremacy.

Jack Perry could turn out to be an excellent opponent for The Star of the Show. The Elite's influence has worked wonders for the young star, as he has become significantly smarter with his in-ring tactics.

With his allies being busy in their faction war, The Scapegoat could attempt to reclaim the TNT Championship. Defending the gold against a notable former title holder would also enhance Adam Cole's credibility as champion.

