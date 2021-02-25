Rey Fenix on AEW's alliances with NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling

Rey Fenix has been on a hot streak of phenomenal in-ring efforts to start off 2021 in AEW. Universally regarded as the best high flyer in professional wrestling, the younger half of the Lucha Brothers has put on spectacular matches against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Lance Archer. While Fenix has been tearing it up, AEW has been making some big moves.

All Elite Wrestling's recent crossovers with IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW has sparked a lot of buzz for the promotion. The possibilities for dream matches are endless and has really excited the wrestling world. In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales Torres, Rey Fenix discussed AEW's alliances with other promotions:

“I believe that this concept and that relationship between companies is going to be the boom of the future. Being able to have two or three participations from colleagues from other companies in an event anywhere that generate other types of stories and expand the business completely. It's something I can't wait for."

The anticipation is high among fans for this partnership. There was plenty of build up to the forbidden door being opened between AEW and NJPW. Seeing the three biggest promotions outside of WWE coming together is something surreal in the business. Rey Fenix would be a key contributor in this crossover with IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW, which seems to be on his mind.

Rey Fenix on working with NJPW and back with IMPACT Wrestling

Advertisement

The chance to witness Rey Fenix return to IMPACT Wrestling or have first-time matches against the likes of Kota Ibushi or Kazuchika Okada in NJPW is tantalizing. Fenix went on in this Lucha Libre Online interview to express his own excitement:

"I want to have my opportunity to travel and work with NJPW. To be able to return to my beloved people from IMPACT because I have very good friends and I know that there are good talents there. I can't wait for my chance to go with the AEW flag to return to IMPACT or visit NJPW. Have the flexibility to return to Mexico and be able to work with AAA. All of this is reinforced by the work that AEW gives us. I believe that AEW is the fundamental part of what we can achieve and we are very grateful and happy to be able to do it and be part of it”.

There are so many possible encounters that would be amazing for Rey Fenix against the stars of NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling. He has become one of the must-see stars in the business and truly makes every match that he is in a must-watch. In 2021 especially, Fenix has proven himself as a top star.