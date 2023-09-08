Rey Mysterio's title reign could be in serious jeopardy if his past comes back to haunt him at Survivor Series

Rey Mysterio shocked the wrestling world when he defeated Austin Theory to win the WWE US Championship on the August 11 episode of SmackDown. The Hall of Famer has since successfully defended the title in a rematch against Theory at the recently concluded Payback Premium Live Event.

Despite being the United States Champion, it almost feels like the title is on Rey only for someone else to come and take, and that can be a former AEW star. The man in question is none other than CM Punk.

Punk got fired from AEW after he was involved in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. Since then, there has been no word from The Second City Saint, but WWE could strike gold by bringing him back into the fold. He could challenge Rey Mysterio for the US title at Survivor Series 2023.

CM Punk and Rey Mysterio have a history together. The two men were involved in a Mask vs. Hair match back in 2010 when the former was the leader of The Straight Edge Society. Mysterio defeated Punk at Over The Limit 2010, which resulted in The Second City Saint getting his head shaved.

Knowing CM Punk, he wouldn’t have forgotten that and would no doubt want to get his revenge for the humiliation that was caused by The Master of the 619 all those years ago.

How can CM Punk challenge Rey Mysterio for the US title?

If and when CM Punk does come back to WWE, it should most likely be as a heel, given that he has a lot of heat around him right now. With Rey being the evergreen babyface, it could be the perfect moment for Dominik Mysterio to get one over his father for what happened at WrestleMania 39.

With WWE Survivor Series scheduled to take place on November 25 in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Dominik could come out and say that he has a challenger for Rey’s US title, and it is someone that he knows very well.

CM Punk would then come out to a huge reception and have an impromptu match with Rey. Dominik could inadvertently get involved and cost his father the title, and that could, in some ways, be his way of getting back at him for his loss at WrestleMania 39.

