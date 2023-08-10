Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews get engaged: 5 things you need to know about their relationship

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and AEW star Buddy Matthews announced their engagement on social media with some adorable posts.

The two athletes, who have been on a roll in their respective companies, have been dating since 2022 and have shown the whole world their commitment to each other by getting engaged.

Rhea Ripley, who is a part of The Judgment Day stable in WWE, has gone from strength to strength and is firmly at the top of the proverbial mountain. Meanwhile, Matthews is with the House of Black stable in AEW where he is one half of the World Trio Championship along with Brody King and Malakai Black.

Fans from both sides of the aisle have a keen interest in the two stars, especially Rhea Ripley. In this article, we will look at five things you need to know about the pair.

#5. Both are from Australia

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews have made a big name for themselves in the USA, but both of them hail from the land down under, Australia. Matthews started his career in 2007 with Professional Championship Wrestling, before slowly making his way to WWE in 2013 and then ultimately furthering his name in AEW.

Rhea on the other hand started her career off in 2013 with a stint in Riot City Wrestling, which is an Australian promotion. She wrestled locally in Australia till 2017 before signing up with WWE in the same year. She made her debut in the Mae Young Classic but lost to Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai) in the semifinals.

#4. Both made their name in NXT

Buddy Matthews had a decent run in WWE NXT where he took on various opponents and had great matches. He won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Wesley Blake before moving to the main roster. Matthews along with Blake had an intense rivalry with The Vaudevillains and The Lucha Dragons.

Ripley had a much more notable NXT career compared to her fiance. She became the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion by defeating current AEW star Toni Storm. After that, she got into a feud with Shayna Baszler and defeated her to become the NXT Women’s Champion, which made her the first person to win both the NXT UK and NXT Women’s titles.

#3. Rhea Ripley idolized The Miz

Rhea Ripley is very good on the mic, and that can be attributed to her idolizing WWE star The Miz. Ripley is fairly new to the wrestling world given that she made her debut in 2013 while The A-Lister has been a part of WWE for nearly two decades.

Over the years, she saw The Miz have great matches and even have a commanding presence inside and outside the ring. This could definitely have influenced her and it currently shows as she has developed into the most must-see female wrestler on the roster.

#2. Buddy Matthews was previously engaged to Alexa Bliss

Buddy Matthews seemingly has a way with some of the most beautiful women in wrestling as before Rhea Ripley, he was engaged to former WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. It seemed everything was going well between them, but things came to a halt in September 2018 when they ended their engagement.

The two have remained good friends over the years and have maintained a cordial relationship much to the delight of their fans.

#1. Contrary to popular belief, Rhea Ripley never dated Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been two of the hottest heels in WWE for quite some time. The dynamic between the pair is so good that fans started to speculate if something was up between the two. Some comments from Ripley and Dominik only seemed to send the fans into an even bigger frenzy.

However, with the news of her engagement to Buddy Matthews now going public, all those rumors have now been put to rest and it will be interesting to see if the current events have any bearing on The Judgment Day moving forward.

