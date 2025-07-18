Rhea Ripley to leave WWE and join her husband Buddy Matthews in AEW? Three possible moves that can change the landscape of All Elite Wrestling

The Jacksonville-based promotion, AEW, has been making remarkable waves as a top wrestling promotion since 2019. Within six years of its inception, Tony Khan and his regime have reached impressive heights, establishing the company as a direct competitor to the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut, WWE.Furthermore, All Elite Wrestling has made highly successful strategic decisions to implement makeshift changes in its landscape. One of those decisions saw Tony Khan bring multiple top names from WWE to his roster, including Bryan Danielson, Adam Copeland, Mercedes Mone, and Christian Cage.Moreover, the year 2025 has also been a game changer for them in terms of staggering television deals, sellout shows, and their recent grand spectacle, AEW All In: Texas. With Tony Khan continuing to take his company to greater heights, here are three bold moves that could cause a major shift in the All Elite promotion, which could have both positive and negative consequences for them.#3. Bayley debuts in AEW to join Mercedes MoneBayley is among the trailblazers of women's wrestling who paved the way for significant opportunities in WWE. Despite her accolades in the promotion, WWE has never positioned her in the same manner as her Four Horsewomen counterparts, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.They did the same to her best friend and cohort, Mercedes Mone, who left the company and took her fame to unprecedented heights in AEW. The Role Model, possibly being tired of her treatment, could jump ship to All Elite Wrestling to join The CEO and begin her path as one of the biggest attractions in professional wrestling.#2. AEW loses one of its top stars in Jon MoxleyAEW All In: Texas saw the demise of Jon Moxley's dominant reign as the AEW World Champion at the hands of &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page in a Texas Death match. This was a major loss in Moxley's career and could be a sign that All Elite Wrestling is possibly losing one of its biggest stars to date.While Moxley signed a five-year extension with the company in 2022, Tony Khan could release him, much like he did with other talents earlier this year. Moxley's release could pave the way for a return to WWE and become a huge blow to the star power of All Elite Wrestling, which could choose to move in a future direction without The Purveyor of Violence.#1. Rhea Ripley joins Buddy Matthews in AEWRhea Ripley is a top draw for the WWE women's division today. However, the start of 2025 has seen Mami take loss after loss in significant matches. The same happened at the Evolution Premium Live Event, when Naomi stole her title victory over IYO SKY via Money in the Bank cash-in.The Eradicator's growing frustrations could lead to the end of her WWE tenure. However, this would be a major opportunity for AEW to sign her to their roster. Moreover, Mami could be further motivated to join her husband, Buddy Matthews, who is part of the company, to spend more time with him, both professionally and personally.