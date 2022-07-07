"She was snoring with her eyes wide open" - Rising AEW star recalls scary moment involving Ruby Soho, would like to wrestle her again

AEW star Kiera Hogan is rising through the ranks of the women's division and has her eyes set on one particular competitor, Ruby Soho.

Soho made her AEW debut at the All Out pay-per-view in 2021, where she outlasted twenty other performers to win the Casino Battle Royale. She earned herself a shot at the then women's champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite, where the former was unsuccessful in capturing the title.

While Soho has been around the title picture, Kiera Hogan has found herself as a member of The Baddies alongside TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, and Cargill's publicist, Stokely Hathaway.

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Hogan picked Soho as her dream opponent in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The two stars previously faced each other in a match that ended in a somewhat scary fashion.

“So back in the day, I had a match against a Heidi Lovelace, and it was at AWE and that match did not end the best. You know she went for her top rope senton and knocked herself out and had to end the match, and that was the first time that it had happened to me and she was snoring with her eyes wide open, I will never forget it.” [33:13-33:44]

Heidi Lovelace was the name used by Soho during her time on the independent circuit before signing with WWE. Now that both Soho and Hogan are in AEW, the 27-year-old wants a rematch against the former.

“I feel like I definitely need a rematch with a Ruby Soho definitely—I know we would kill it I just know it.” [33:44-33:56]

Those Wrestling Girls @TWrestlingGirls Thoughts on Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, & Red Velvet aka The Baddie Section? Thoughts on Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, & Red Velvet aka The Baddie Section? 👀 https://t.co/YH3ELDyRXY

Ruby Soho was brutally attacked this week on AEW Dynamite

Kiera Hogan might have to be patient about getting her match with the former WWE Superstar, as Ruby Soho was brutally assaulted this past week on AEW Dynamite.

After interrupting Eddie Kingston's in-ring promo, Chris Jericho appeared backstage with the Jericho Appreciation Society. The footage showed Ruby Soho with her arm trapped in a car door before Tay Conti slammed the door shut.

Ruby is seemingly guilty of association as she is friends with Kingston, and his rivalry with Jericho has reached such a volatile level that no one surrounding the feud is safe.

It will be interesting to see how the former Riott Squad member responds to the brutal assault by Conti in the weeks to come.

Please credit AEW Unrestricted and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

