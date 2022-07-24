ROH Death Before Dishonor Results: New world champion crowned, Samoa Joe makes a triumphant in-ring return, Incredible main event, two title changes

Welcome to the results for ROH: Death Before Dishonor. We had seven matches at the show, including six title matches. A new world champion was crowned at the pay-per-view, with another title changing hands.

So without further ado, let's head straight into the ROH Death Before Dishonor results:

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship

Claudio Castagnoli made a fast start to the match. Both men squared off in the middle of the ring. Castagnoli applied the Giant Swing after an early exchange between the two stars.

Gresham attacked Castagnoli's knees and applied a spinning toe hold. The latter sent the champion to the apron. The Swiss Superman then gut-wrenched Gresham from the apron to inside the ring for a two-count.

Gresham tried to make a comeback with a cross body, but Castagnoli caught him and hit a back breaker for a two-count. Towards the end of the match, Castagnoli tried the Swiss Death, but Gresham blocked a got a two-count from a cradle. Claudio Castagnoli then followed it up with the Ricola Bomb to pick up the victory at ROH Death Before Dishonor.

Result: Claudio Castagnoli defeats Jonathan Gresham to become the new ROH World Champion

Match Rating: B+

The Righteous (c) vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

Dalton Castle and Vincent started the match for their respective teams. Castle and got the early advantage, but The Righteous came back when Dutch made the tag and hit double lariats on The Boys.

The champions isolated Brent, but he managed to make the tag to his partners. Towards the end of the match, Vincent took out one of The Boys with the Acid Drop and followed it up with a powerbomb.

Dalton Castle came in and hit a German suplex on Vincent and followed it up with the Bang-A-Rang on Bateman for the victory.

Result: Dalton Castle and The Boys defeat The Righteous to become the new ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions

Match Rating: B

Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship

Wheeler Yuta hit a suplex early on to gain the advantage. Daniel Garcia responded with a headlock, but Yuta applied a front face lock.

The action then spilled to the ringside area, with Garcia throwing Yuta into the guardrail a couple of times. The JAS member rolled the champion back into the ring. Yuta came back with a body slam and got a two-count.

Yuta hit two German suplexes on Garcia, but the latter blocked another one. Yuta applied a kimura lock, and Garcia bit his opponent's ear to get out of the hold. At one point in the match, a double clothesline dropped both men down. The two started slapping each other, and Yuta got the better of that exchange.

The referee began the count, and Garcia got up at nine. Yuta then hit a suplex on Garcia for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Garcia stomped, but Yuta came back with Walls of Jericho and forced his opponent to the ropes. Daniel Garcia then hit a piledriver on Wheeler Yuta for a very close count. Yuta trapped Garcia's arm on the mat and got the rollup for the pinfall victory.

Result: Wheeler Yuta defeated Daniel Garcia to retain the ROH Pure Championship

Match Rating: A

Dragon Lee vs. Rush

Rush hit some chops on Dragon Lee to start off the match. After a back-and-forth between the two men, Rush got the early advantage. Lee tried to make a comeback, but Rush stopped him in his tracks with a dropkick.

The action spilled to the outside, and Rush dropped his opponent on each of the guardrails. Rush teased hitting the Bull's Horns but hit a normal kick instead. A powerslam from Rush got him a two-count at this point in the match.

Lee sent Rush to the outside with a head-scissor and followed it up with a suicide dive on the latter. Rush hit the Bull's Horns on Lee in the final part of the match but didn't get the three-count.

Rush put Lee on the top rope, but he fought, and the former was in trouble. Lee hit the Liger Bomb on Rush for a two-count. He then hit the Incinerator for another two-count. Lee went for another pin attempt, but it turned out that Rush was playing possum and got a cradle for a two-count. Rush then hit the Bull's Horns for the victory.

Result: Rush defeats Dragon Lee

Match Rating: B

Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb for the ROH Women's World Title

Both stars started with some chain wrestling. Serena Deeb got the early advantage after a brief scuffle. Mercedes Martinez fought back with elbow shots on Deeb. She tried for a Death Valley Driver, but Deeb hit a spear on the apron instead.

Deeb hit the Diamond Dust for a two-count on the champion. Mercedes tried to make a comeback, but Deeb stopped her with some kicks to the back. She was in control during this phase of the bout.

Towards the end of the match, Mercedes Martinez hit some heavy blows on Serena Deeb, but the latter hit a spinning neckbreaker for a two-count. Deeb applied the ankle lock on her opponent, but Martinez broke out by sending her into the turnbuckles. She got the victory by hitting the Brass City Sleeper on Deeb.

Result: Mercedes Martinez defeats Serena Deeb to retain the ROH Women's World Championship

Match Rating: B+

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World TV Championship

A brawl broke out between the two men before the bell could even ring. Jay Lethal thought about attacking with the title belt, but hit a series of suicide dives instead. Samoa Joe fought back with chops and dropped Lethal into the corner of a guard rail.

Satnam Singh made an appearance and laid out Joe. Lethal and Singh wrapped a steel chair around Joe's arm and pushed him into the ring post. The match officially started, and Singh was thrown out by the referee.

Joe hit a Pele Kick on Lethal for a two-count. The latter went to the outside and was clearly targeting the champion's injured arm. Lethal was in control during this part of the match. Joe fought back with an elbow suicida on Lethal to the outside. He rolled Lethal back into the ring and got a two-count.

After a series of pinfall attempts, Lethal hit the Lethal Combination on Joe. Jay Lethal tried to apply the figure four leg lock but was unsuccessful. Joe tried for the Muscle Buster, but his bad arm gave away, and Lethal hit the Lethal Injection to almost get the victory.

Towards the end of the match, Sonjay Dutt came out, and Lethal dropped Joe with the ROH World TV Title for a two-count. He tried for another Lethal Injection, but Samoa Joe got the Coquina Clutch. Lethal tried to get out but eventually tapped out to give Joe the victory.

Result: Samoa Joe defeats Jay Lethal to retain the ROH World TV Championship

Match Rating: A

FTR (c) vs. The Briscoes for the ROH World Tag Team Championship (2-out-of-3-falls match)

The two teams squared off in the middle of the ring before the match started, amidst "ROH" chants. Dax Harwood and Mark Briscoe got the proceedings underway for the main event of ROH Death Before Dishonor.

Mark put Harwood in a headlock before dropping him with a shoulder tackle. Cash Wheeler was tagged in and he had a back-and-forth with Mark Briscoe. The Briscoes kept Wheeler isolated in their corner.

Wheeler tagged Harwood, who came in with flurry of offense. However, The Briscoes stopped him as well. They got the first pinfall of the match after hitting the Doomsday Device on Harwood.

Winners of the first pinfall: The Briscoes

The match restarted with Jay Briscoe and Dax Harwood in the ring. Harwood hit some suplexes before going to the top rope. The Briscoes stopped him with the Redneck Boggies for a two-count.

Dax Harwood tagged in Cash Wheeler. He hit a brainbuster for a two-count. Harwood stopped Jay Briscoe from interfering at this point, and Wheeler got another two-count.

Jay and Wheeler were the legal men, but FTR got the blind tag. They hit the Big Rig to get the second pinfall.

Winners of the second pinfall: FTR

Mark Briscoe and Cash Wheeler started the match on this occasion. Mark hit Uranages to both FTR members. Mark was dominating the match for his team at this point of the bout.

Jay Briscoe and Dax Harwood got the tags. Jay hit a superkick on him, but Harwood got a piledriver of his own for a two-count. Mark made the save at the last second. The Briscoes were in control, and Harwood missed a clothesline, but, unfortunately, took out the referee. Jay hit the Jaydriller, but the referee was out.

FTR managed to hit the Big Rig on Jay and got a two-count after Wheeler woke up the official. Mark dropped Wheeler from the top rope, and The Briscoes hit the Doomsday Device for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Harwood kicked out of the Jaydriller. The latter went to the top rope. However, Jay caught up. After a back-and-forth, Harwood hit the avalanche piledriver from the top rope to get the victory.

Result: FTR defeat The Briscoes to retain the ROH World Tag Team Titles

Match Rating: A+

Pay-per-view Rating: A

ROH put up a stellar show with some heavy action. We got a new world champion in Claudio Castagnoli while FTR and The Briscoes put up another fine match.

