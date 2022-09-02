Roman Reigns and former WWE Universal Champion's mic skills impressed top AEW star

Popular AEW star Eddie Kingston has taken the time to praise the mic skills and promo ability of current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as a number of other top WWE Superstars.

If there is one thing in the wrestling industry that is just as important as being able to wrestle (and for some people even more important) is the ability to cut a good promo.

WWE is littered with a whole host of stars who are capable of selling themselves, a match, or an event to an audience, with the current Head of the Table, Roman Reigns, having come leaps and bounds in recent years to become one of the most reliable speakers in wrestling.

Speaking on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast, AEW star Eddie Kingston gave his thoughts on a number of top mic workers from All Elite Wrestling's biggest competition, with Reigns being the main guy Kingston had praise for.

"Yeah [I like Roman Reigns’ mic work]. I love the high chief, whatever the gimmick is, head of the table — there you go, ‘Head of the table’ I think. Yeah, of course. That’s why he’s the top guy, that’s why he’s the guy. There’s a reason for it. If he could not speak or capture you emotionally, he would not be up there," said Eddie Kingston.

Other WWE Superstars that Eddie lavished praise on included the likes of the honorary member of The Bloodline Sami Zayn, former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, and all three members of The New Day.

"Of course I love all the dudes in The New Day. They’re entertaining, they can all talk. Kevin Owens, he’s a talker, he can go. There’s so many good people out there. Sami Zayn’s another one. I could go through the whole roster and tell you a lot of them are great talkers and they can go." (H/T WrestlingHeadlines).

Eddie Kingston has been highly praised for his promo work in AEW

Due to the fact that AEW doesn't have writers, many have seen All Elite Wrestling as a place where the best talkers in the business go to perfect their craft given the amount of creative freedom they have.

Eddie Kingston is one of those men who is considered to have one of the best promo skills in both AEW and the entire wrestling business, with the promo he cut on his All Elite Wrestling debut against Cody Rhodes being one of the reasons he got signed to the company.

Kingston has since been able to hang with some of the best talkers in the company, including CM Punk, Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho, and has firmly established himself as one of the finest mic workers in wrestling.

