28-year-old star joins Death Riders in AEW; replaces PAC - Reports

The final episode of AEW Dynamite before All In: Texas saw the return of a top star who aligned with the Death Riders. With the faction rumored to have a major showdown at the event, it appears they've found the perfect replacement for their injured member, PAC.

During the July 9 edition of Dynamite, Samoa Joe faced Death Riders member Wheeler Yuta in a singles match. After an exciting back-and-forth contest, Joe secured the win using the Coquina Clutch. However, he was attacked by the returning Gabe Kidd, who retreated with Yuta as Joe's Opps allies, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata, rushed to make the save.

According to Fightful, Gabe Kidd's return came at the perfect time. They reported earlier that AEW planned a trios match between The Opps and the Death Riders for All In Texas.

While Jon Moxley's faction mate, PAC, is still not cleared to compete, Gabe Kidd was confirmed as the third member of the Death Riders to wrestle in the match last week. For months, the 28-year-old star has been seen with Moxley's group and has assisted them multiple times.

So it made sense to select for the rumored showdown at AEW All In. However, if that match occurs, it remains to be seen if Kidd will be the catalyst for the Death Riders' victory at the company's biggest event.

