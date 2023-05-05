3-time WWE champion to reportedly return and join Adam Cole in AEW

AEW star Adam Cole was given a big helping hand recently when Roderick Strong made his surprise debut for the company, but could another former WWE Superstar be coming back to help him?

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly hasn't been in action since losing to Jon Moxley on the June 8th, 2022, edition of Dynamite. O'Reilly was last seen in AEW when he, Cole, and Bobby Fish turned their backs on The Young Bucks on August 3rd of that year.

However, Kyle underwent neck fusion surgery shortly afterward and hasn't been seen or heard from since. Many fans are wondering what his future might hold now that Roderick Strong has joined AEW.

#AEWDynamite It feels great to see Adam Cole and Roderick Strong reunited. Can't wait until Kyle O'Reilly is healthy enough to make a return and join them. It feels great to see Adam Cole and Roderick Strong reunited. Can't wait until Kyle O'Reilly is healthy enough to make a return and join them.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/iFBaRigeOr

According to Dave Meltzer in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is still no timeframe in place for Kyle O'Reilly's return, but when he does come back, he will be slotted into a storyline involving Adam Cole and Roderick Strong.

“Kyle O’Reilly will also be part of the group upon his return. No word on when that return would be but he had neck fusion surgery." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Unfortunately for O'Reilly, his long-time partner Bobby Fish left AEW in August 2022, meaning that it won't be a full reunion of The Undisputed Era, but that doesn't mean Kyle will be any less dedicated to backing up Strong and Cole.

Adam Cole and Roderick Strong picked up a big win on AEW Dynamite

The feud between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho is beginning to boil over to the point where it's going to be hard to keep them apart as Double or Nothing approaches.

Cole and Roderick Strong got one over on The Ocho and The Jericho Appreciation Society on the most recent edition of Dynamite, as they were victorious in an eight-man tag team match alongside Orange Cassidy and Bandido.

After the match, Cole and Jericho brawled by the broadcast table as well as backstage, with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. even getting involved as she slapped The Ocho so hard that he fell to the floor.

Do you think Adam Cole will face Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing? Let us know in the comments section down below!

