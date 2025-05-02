35-year-old star has left AEW - Reports

A 35-year-old star has reportedly left AEW. He has been with the promotion since 2023.

EJ Nduka debuted for All Elite Wrestling during an episode of AEW Dark in 2023. His first match for the promotion was against Konosuke Takeshita. Following this, he competed in a series of dark matches on Collision before he was moved to Ring of Honor in 2024. During this time, he formed a successful tag team with Lee Johnson called LeeJ. The duo performed together till earlier this year. They teamed with Shane Taylor Promotions on the January 11, 2025, episode of ROH on HonorClub to defeat the team of Boulder, Serpentico, and The Dark Order. Nduka was even part of the Jericho Cruise earlier this year, where he competed in three matches.

According to recent reports from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the ROH star's contract expired with AEW, effectively making him a free agent. Before signing with Tony Khan's promotion, the 35-year-old worked for WWE, and prior to that, he worked in Major League Wrestling, where he is a former MLW World Tag Team Champion.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for EJ Nduka now that he's a free agent. It remains to be seen if there will be a lot of offers from other promotions.

