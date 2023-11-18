4-time WWE champion reportedly backstage for AEW Collision this week

A former WWE Women's Champion was spotted backstage ahead of AEW Collision this week, according to a new report.

The four-time WWE champion in question is none other than Ronda Rousey. Ronda departed from the Stamford-based promotion after the Summerslam PLE earlier this year, where she lost an MMA rules match against her friend, Shayna Baszler. Nonetheless, she made her in-ring return recently.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her surprise appearance at an indie wrestling event, Pro Wrestling Revolver's 'Unreal.' Rousey teamed up with former MMA and current AEW star Marina Shafir to defeat ROH Women's Champion Athena and Billie Starkz in a tag team match.

Following the match, Athena attacked Ronda, which increased the speculation of Rousey potentially signing with AEW. Meanwhile, a new report has emerged from WrestleVotes which claims that Ronda Rousey is backstage at the Collision and Rampage dual tapings this week, per numerous sources.

If the report is to be believed, the speculations might turn out to be true, and Rousey could be the big All Elite signing at the Full Gear PPV this Saturday that Tony Khan announced on the "X" social media platform recently.

Athena warned the former WWE champion after attacking her

As mentioned earlier, Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena (fka Ember Moon) attacked Ronda Rousey with her title belt after suffering a defeat, which could be the beginning of a new feud in case they cross paths in AEW.

Meanwhile, Athena sent a message to Ronda on X after the attack at the indie show:

"And I'd do it again!!!! .@RondaRousey and @MarinaShafir definitely learned about "MIT" tonight!"

Considering the teases, this could be the beginning of the first feud for Ronda Rousey outside AEW if the rumors are true. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if the former UFC Bantamweight champion will be revealed as Tony Khan's big signing this Saturday.

