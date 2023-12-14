5-time WWE champion medically sidelined - Reports

A former five-time WWE champion who is currently signed with AEW has been sidelined due to a medical issue, according to the latest report.

The star in question is PAC (fka Adrian Neville). After a career full of ups and downs in the Stamford-based promotion, he signed with AEW. However, the former cruiserweight champion has been out of action for several months.

It was previously reported that PAC is off TV due to a severe injury, and his return date is uncertain. Meanwhile, there is an update on the former WWE Superstar's status. During a recent Q&A session behind Fightful's paywall, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about him and where he has been.

Sapp disclosed that the former cruiserweight champion is out due to a medical issue, reporting that he is "medically sidelined." The problem was not revealed, and when PAC is expected to return is yet to be found out.

Hopefully, more updates regarding Pac's status and potential return will be provided in the coming weeks.

The former WWE star was a part of Blood and Guts earlier this year

Former WWE star PAC (fka Adrian Nevile) made his surprising TV return and renewed his rivalry with Kenny Omega and The Elite earlier this year. He eventually joined Blackpool Combat Club's team in the Blood and Guts match earlier this year against The Elite.

The match was brutal, as expected, and was also full of twists and turns. In a shocking turn of events, PAC walked out on the BCC team, which resulted in The Elite taking the victory.

Moreover, it was PAC's last notable program before his absence from TV. Henceforth, only time will tell when the former cruiserweight champion will be seen back on TV.