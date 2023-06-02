AEW seems to be getting closer to having its roster back at full capacity. According to Dave Meltzer, The B*stard PAC is nearing his return.

PAC's run in WWE as Neville largely introduced him to the American audience, especially his "King of the Cruiserweights" gimmick. However, since debuting in AEW, the British star has revitalized his persona and established himself as an aggressive loose-cannon.

According to Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, PAC has been recovering from an injury since the final match in the Best-of-Seven series.

"PAC has been out of action due to getting his nose fixed, that he was still wrestling with after it was injured to complete the best-of-seven series. We are told he should be back shortly," Meltzer said.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager PAC already RULES as a champion in AEW. PAC already RULES as a champion in AEW. https://t.co/wAb7GNts76

Additionally, Meltzer also mentioned that The B*stard last wrestled two matches at OTT ScrapperMania VII. PAC could likely rejoin The Lucha Brothers and resume their trios run in the promotion, or instead go after Orange Cassidy to reclaim the Internation Championship.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Dave Meltzer also gave a brief update about Santana's potential AEW return

Santana has not been seen in AEW since his Blood and Guts match in 2022. Reports have claimed that this was due to an ACL injury, but that he also had a falling out with his longtime tag team partner, Ortiz.

During the same Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, Meltzer speculated whether Santana and Ortiz could reunite upon the former's return.

"Santana is going to be ready to return soon. Not sure where he’ll fit in since he and Ortiz had a falling out. They are better off as a team than singles and Ortiz hasn’t done much since Santana was gone."

erika✨ @ekillaah 🏼 reminder of how santana is such a great promo & just an amazing talent overall #AEW is lucky to have him reminder of how santana is such a great promo & just an amazing talent overall 🔥🙏🏼 #AEW is lucky to have him https://t.co/QT28d6wB2B

Meltzer also suggested that the two could form a trio with Eddie Kingston again, opening up to a major feud with The House of Black. However, The Mad King has mainly been working in ROH and NJPW and is currently away due to a hernia surgery.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes