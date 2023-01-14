6-time WWE World Champion outranks Brock Lesnar in the "biggest draws of all-time" list

Brock Lesnar ranks among the 50 biggest draws of all time, but former WWE and current AEW star CM Punk ranks higher.

While there are several factors that can be debated as fundamental within wrestling, whether that be in-ring work or showmanship. The leading metric considered for success in wrestling has always been drawing power. The ability to sell a show has seen the likes of Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior take the throne, despite the fact that some of their peers were considered better ring workers.

Written in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter per Patric Laprade, the top 50 biggest draws of all time ranks Jim Londos, Bruno Sammartino, and Lou Thesz in first, second, and third respectively. The list also includes WWE icons like John Cena (10), Roman Reigns (12), and Brock Lesnar (47).

Interestingly, only one AEW star ranks on the list. CM Punk comes in at number 43, officially ranking the Cult of Personality as a bigger draw than The Beast Incarnate. Punk has been with AEW since 2021, having previously served a seven-year absence from wrestling after his 2014 WWE departure.

He won the AEW title twice throughout 2022, but injuries and the 'Brawl Out' incident marred both reigns with the belt. He has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since All Out last year.

Why has the former WWE star been absent since All Out?

Punk won his second All-Elite world title at All Out in Chicago during September last year. But rather than celebrate his hometown title win, Punk took to the post-event press conference to launch into a rant targeting The Elite, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page.

His explosive words sparked outrage and even a backstage altercation with The Elite shortly after which. Despite both Punk and The Elite winning the world and trios titles on the night respectively, they were suspended and their titles were stripped ahead of the Dynamite following.

The Elite has since returned and recaptured the titles. But Punk, who sustained a torn tricep at All Out, has only been seen in the odd public appearance and as commentary for the Cage Fury Fighting MMA promotion.

