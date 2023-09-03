A lot of top people in WWE reportedly don't want CM Punk back

Following his release from All Elite Wrestling, there has now been speculation regarding where CM Punk would go next. As per the latest reports, it does not seem that WWE has their doors open for the star.

Punk was released from AEW ahead of the latest episode of Collision. His alleged confrontation with Jack Perry at All In seemingly did not go down well with the promotion's higher-ups, with Tony Khan taking the tough decision.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful provided a thread on Twitter for fans to drop their queries regarding Punk's situation, and he would do his best to find the answers. One of the questions was whether there was a chance the Straight Edge Superstar could head to WWE.

Sapp mentioned that, like with all superstars, there would always be a chance, but in the end, the promotion would have the final call. He added that, supposedly, some top people in WWE don't want him there.

"There's always a chance, but there are a lot of top people on the roster in WWE that don't want him there."

In wrestling, however, many have taken note that you should never say never, and in the end, many unexpected returns occur. Cody Rhodes' return to WWE will always be an indication of this.

