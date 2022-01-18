Latest details on Cody Rhodes' AEW contract - Reports

The AEW landscape was shaken to its core yesterday when news broke that current TNT champion Cody Rhodes is technically a free agent. Rhodes' contract expired in late 2021 and he has yet to re-sign with AEW.

Cody Rhodes was one of the founding members of AEW back in late 2018 and early 2019, along with Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks. He has been an Executive Vice President at AEW since the company's inception.

Now, it also seems like there is an update on Cody's status as an EVP within AEW. Building on the free agency story, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was told the following regarding Rhodes' EVP status:

"He's a free agent, with no contract with AEW at the moment." (H/T WhatCulture).

This would seem like the current TNT champion is not only a free agent, but also no longer an AEW EVP. Rhodes has yet to release a statement regarding his contract.

Cody Rhodes will return to AEW Dynamite

Despite all the news and rumors swirling, Cody will be back on AEW TV this week. He has been absent from the ring so far in 2022 due to a medical emergency.

Rhodes was scheduled to defend the TNT championship against Sammy Guevara at the inaugural "Battle of the Belts" on January 7th. However, he came in contact with a family member who had tested postitve for COVID-19, and was forced to isolate with his wife Brandi.

His older brother Dustin Rhodes took his place in the match for the Interim TNT championship, which Guevara ended up winning. A unification match between Cody and Guevara is most likely in the works. Who will come out on top is a question that is yet to be answered.

