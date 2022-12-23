Absent AEW star was reportedly backstage on Dynamite after 4 months, update on potential return in Tony Khan's promotion

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite took place in San Antonio, Texas, at Freeman Coliseum, and one of San Antonio's most beloved citizens was backstage at the event, marking the first time in four months that this person was at an All Elite Wrestling event.

The person in question is former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. La Mera Mera hasn't been seen on TV since she was forced to vacate her title due to a severe back injury.

Rosa was meant to defend her crown at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022 against Toni Storm before the injury. However, the match was changed to a four-way contest that included Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



At All Out there will be a 4-way match to crown an interim AEW Women's World Champion.



#AEWDynamite Unfortunately Thunder Rosa announced that she is injured and will have to step down as champion.At All Out there will be a 4-way match to crown an interim AEW Women's World Champion. Unfortunately Thunder Rosa announced that she is injured and will have to step down as champion. At All Out there will be a 4-way match to crown an interim AEW Women's World Champion. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/i5HSia50LI

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Thunder Rosa was only visiting because she lives in San Antonio. However, unlike fellow attendees Rodney Mack and Jazz, the crowd didn't know that Rosa was there.

PWInsider also speculated that Thunder Rosa won't be back in action until February or March 2023. Fans can keep track of her recovery process on her social media accounts and Busted Open Radio, where she regularly features and gives updates on how she's doing.

Could Thunder Rosa return in time for the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5th, 2023? Only time will tell!

Thunder Rosa won the AEW Women's Championship the last time Dynamite was in San Antonio, Texas

With San Antonio being Thunder Rosa's adopted hometown, it was only fitting that when All Elite Wrestling visited the Freeman Coliseum for the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite, Rosa would have a prominent role.

With that said, there wasn't any more prominent role than in the show's main event, with Rosa challenging Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. for the AEW Women's Championship inside a steel cage.

WefLucha @WefLucha



- WON Dr. BRITT BAKER vs THUNDER ROSA, CAMPEONATO FEMENINO DE AEW dentrode la Steel cage- WON Dr. BRITT BAKER vs THUNDER ROSA, CAMPEONATO FEMENINO DE AEW dentrode la Steel cage⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ - WON https://t.co/Cvtbe2Hx9E

The match came one year after their famous "Lights Out" match at the inaugural St. Patrick's Day Slam event and was just as brutal. In the end, Thunder Rosa prevailed, becoming the AEW Women's Champion.

Rosa then had six successful title defenses, defeating the likes of Jamie Hayter, Nyla Rose, and Miyu Yamashita on TV. On top of these matches, she also defeated both Serena Deeb and Toni Storm on pay-per-view.

Did you enjoy Thunder Rosa's reign as the AEW Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments section below!

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes