Absent star who last wrestled in AEW a year ago has signed a two-year contract extension - Reports

An AEW star who wrestled his last match a year ago has signed a contract extension, per reports. The star in question is Anthony Ogogo.

Anthony Ogogo debuted in AEW in 2019 after taking retirement from his professional boxing career due to an eye injury. According to official records, Agogo has a win-loss record of 21-1 in the Jacksonville-based company, with the only loss coming at the hands of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2021. The Guv'nor has, however, not wrestled a match in the company for one year.

Per Fightful Select, the 34-year-old is still with the company and signed a two-year contract extension at the end of 2022 or the start of 2023, implying he will be a part of the company until the start of 2025.

Fightful Select also reported that the Olympic bronze medalist is healthy and ready to wrestle but is not competing in the Jacksonville-based promotion due to the absence of creative plans. In addition, the AEW roster page shows him as an active star under a full-time deal.

On August 27, 2023, All Elite Wrestling will hold a pay-per-view, All In, at Wembley Stadium in London, and per Fightful Select, Anthony Ogogo will be present during the event and media appearances for the company.

