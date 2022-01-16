Former WWE Superstar to challenge AEW World Champion Hangman Page soon? - Reports

Adam Cole could soon enter the AEW World Championship picture if the recent reports from Dave Meltzer are any indication.

The 32-year old star has made a terrific start to his All Elite Wrestling career, and is undefeated in singles competition so far. Cole has outsmarted stars like Trent, Jungle Boy, and Orange Cassidy to claim the top spot in the men's rankings.

During the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there's been internal talk of doing a program between Adam Cole and 'Hangman' Adam Page, possibly for the world title.

WOBIAS @lattimer_tobias Hangman Page vs Adam Cole.

Revolution 2022.

AEW World Championship.



Sounds pretty good to me. Hangman Page vs Adam Cole. Revolution 2022. AEW World Championship. Sounds pretty good to me. https://t.co/shaJUPzgGr

He did not specify when the company might officially kickstart the build-up to the blockbuster feud. But with the Revolution pay-per-view not far away, Cole vs. Page could be one of the marquee matches in March.

It's worth recalling that the two men have a rich history between them in pro wrestling. Fans will be delighted to see both men renew their rivalry under the AEW umbrella.

But for now, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy is engaged in a high-profile feud with Lance Archer. The Murderhawk Monster recently returned to stake his claim at the coveted prize.

In all likelihood, Page and Archer may have been put together for a short program.

Adam Cole and Britt Baker will team up for the first time in AEW next week

Though it may be a while before Cole embarks on his quest to become world champion, he has a dream bout lined up for him next week.

Adam Cole will team up with his girlfriend and reigning women's champion Britt Baker to face Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander in a mixed tag team match on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Also Read Article Continues below

It could most likely be the rubber match of the months-long rivalry between Best Friends and SuperKliq.

Vince Russo has an issue with a current AEW Champion's booking. More details here.

Edited by Arjun