AEW spoiler: Former WWE Superstar backstage at Dynamite

Reports suggest former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard) and Sting are backstage at tonight's AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake.

Fightful Select has confirmed that the former Wyatt Family member is backstage at the Target Center in Minneapolis tonight. It is unknown whether or not there are plans for the Minneapolis native to be actively featured in his hometown or whether he is simply visiting backstage.

Fightful also reports that Sting is present backstage, having been off TV since he was attacked by the House of Black alongside Darby Allin. Darby is scheduled to face off against Brody King in a Coffin Match tonight in hopes of avenging the attack.

Redbeard was released by WWE in 2020 and has remained active on the indie circuit. He famously appeared for AEW during the Brodie Lee Celebration of Life in tribute to his former championship-winning partner. He also tagged with PAC and Penta Oscuro against the House of Black at Revolution earlier this year.

Waloogi? @waloogi686869 Very excited to see Erick Redbeard in action at AEW Revolution. I was a very big fan of him when he wrestled in WWE.



One of the most underrated big men in wrestling. He can sell like hell and every move he does looks like it could kill someone. He's looking powerful! Very excited to see Erick Redbeard in action at AEW Revolution. I was a very big fan of him when he wrestled in WWE.One of the most underrated big men in wrestling. He can sell like hell and every move he does looks like it could kill someone. He's looking powerful! https://t.co/IoL6eQSEJ1

Penelope Ford is another name Fightful have reported as being present at AEW Dynamite tonight. She has been out injured and it has not been stated whether she is planned to appear on tonight's show.

