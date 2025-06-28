AEW All In set to break two major records

AEW is on a hot streak of special television events, which have laid the groundwork for the promotion's upcoming blockbuster pay-per-view, All In Texas. Now, reports have emerged claiming that the show is poised to break two very impressive records.
All Elite Wrestling launched an eventful month of programming this June, bringing back Fyter Fest and presenting a new television special, Summer Blockbuster, the following week. The Tony Khan-led promotion aired its first TV event in Mexico at the venerated "Cathedral of Pro Wrestling," Arena Mexico, for another star-studded and action-packed edition of Grand Slam. This coming week, the company will reach two more impressive milestones, as it will stage the 300th episode of Dynamite and the 100th episode of Collision.
AEW has pulled out all the stops lately to set the stage for its upcoming, much-anticipated stadium show, All In Texas. With only around two weeks left until the showpiece event, the pay-per-view has seemingly already set two major records, according to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer.
The update notes that All In 2025 has sold around 19,000 tickets and generated a figure of approximately $2.5 million at the gate. The latter, supposedly, stands to be the largest non-WWE-generated gate in North America.
One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!
The report also mentions that the upcoming AEW pay-per-view is seemingly set to make history by drawing the largest attendance figure raked in by a non-WWE PPV in North America. It remains to be seen what the final numbers will look like before the July 12 event.
Match card for AEW Dynamite #300
AEW will be hosting the 300th edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite this coming week from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. The following matches have been announced for the show, with more bouts and segments likely to be added later:
- Kota Ibushi vs. Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada [Singles match]
- Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa [TBS Championship match]
- Brody King vs. Anthony Bowens vs. AR Fox vs. MJF [Four-way match for the #2 spot in the All In 2025 Men's Casino Gauntlet Match]
It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team have planned heading into All In 2025.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!