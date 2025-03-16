AEW All In Texas update; current ticket numbers revealed

By Jacob Terrell
Modified Mar 16, 2025 20:41 GMT
All in is coming to Texas this July
All in is coming to Texas this July

AEW All In has become one of the biggest annual events in wrestling, and Tony Khan is bringing the pay-per-view to Texas this summer. The latest ticket numbers for the show have just dropped.

The original All In predated AEW's founding and was held at the Sears Centre Arena (later renamed the NOW Arena) in front of a crowd of 11,000+. After purchasing Ring of Honor, Tony Khan revived the PPV, and its last two editions have been hosted at Wembley Stadium in London.

This year, the company is switching it up by bringing AEW All In to Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, making it the young promotion's first stadium show in the United States. Globe Life Field has a maximum capacity of just over 40,000.

According to WrestleTix, 12,137 tickets have been distributed for AEW All In Texas thus far. The current setup is for 18,140 fans but will likely expand as the show draws closer. As of now, there are 118 days left until the event, and no matches have been announced for the card.

AEW has its Dynasty and Double or Nothing PPVs to run before All In arrives, so it's currently unclear what kind of storylines might lead into the event on July 12.

WWE will run head-to-head with AEW All In Texas

AEW seems to be gaining some momentum in the early months of 2025, but WWE has been ramping up its own schedule and strategically counter-booking Tony Khan's promotion wherever possible. The sports entertainment juggernaut will go head-to-head with All Elite Wrestling once again on July 12.

WWE revived its Saturday Night's Main Event specials late last year, and the company is planning to run an edition on Saturday, July 12, in direct competition with AEW All In Texas.

While Triple H & Co. usually run house shows or NXT events against AEW PPVs, sometimes even in the same city, Saturday Night's Main Event has only gone up against weekly episodes of Collision until now. All In will be held in Arlington, TX, but it's currently unclear where WWE intends to hold SNME that night.

