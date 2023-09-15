AEW couldn't announce upcoming Collision event due to a WWE ruling - Reports

It has been reported that AEW was unable to put tickets on sale for an upcoming Collision event due to a rule put in place by WWE.

On October 21st, All Elite Wrestling will present Collision live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. AEW will hold an event in this building for the first time as it is primarily an arena that WWE uses for their events, with the most recent example being the August 28th edition of RAW.

That edition of Monday Night RAW has prevented All Elite Wrestling from announcing the event. In this week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer writes that WWE has contracts with arenas in the United States and Canada that prevent any other wrestling company from promoting an event at a building they've just run.

"AEW just announced a 10/21 date in Memphis. The reason this date at the Fed Ex Forum was announced so late in the game is that WWE’s contract with arenas calls for no announcing or advertising of dates with other wrestling companies from a certain number of days before the event (so tickets for both aren’t on sale at the same time) and for a period after the event. Raw ran the building on 8/28 so it appears the window is about 15 days after the show before anyone could announce another show," wrote Dave Meltzer.

AEW and WWE will be in the same city this November

If there is one thing that you can predict about AEW's schedule, it is where they will be on specific dates. They typically host Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, Grand Slam in New York, and All Out in Chicago.

However, one tradition that people may have forgotten about is the yearly 'Thanksgiving Eve' edition of AEW Dynamite that has taken place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago for the past two years. However, WWE will also be in town over Thanksgiving week.

It was announced earlier this year that WWE will be hosting Survivor Series at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. It will be the first time a WWE event will take place in that building since 2019. It will also be the first time since All Elite Wrestling's inception that two of the top wrestling companies in the United States will share a territory in such a short period of time.

