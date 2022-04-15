×
Backstage reaction to Satnam Singh's AEW debut - Reports

Satnam Singh debuted at AEW Dynamite this week!
Satnam Singh debuted at AEW Dynamite this week!
Shubhajit Deb
ANALYST
Modified Apr 15, 2022 02:15 PM IST
Rumors

Satnam Singh's AEW debut reportedly received mixed reactions backstage after this week's Dynamite episode.

The main event in the latest episode of Dynamite featured a match between Samoa Joe and Minoru Suzuki for the ROH World TV Championship. After a grueling fight, The Samoan Submission Machine took down his opponent. However, he was attacked by debutant Satnam Singh, aided by Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt after the bout.

Singh's debut, however, received a less-than-desirable reaction from the fans. After the show went off the air, reports by Fightful Select suggested that backstage reactions were also mixed. One source noted that doing the “lights off, lights on” reveal for an unknown talent does not work well, and Tony Khan should’ve introduced Singh another way.

In fact, this method of introducing a debutant has proven optimal for wrestlers that already have a fanbase awaiting their entry. Since the Indian star is a fresh face, the audience did not react according to expectations.

"All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced the signing of Satnam Singh, an international phenom best known as the first-ever player from India to be drafted by the National Basketball Association. The 7’3” Singh was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2015" via Press Release. https://t.co/QoMlur2h6R

Satnam Singh's AEW debut was reportedly a business-oriented move

Despite Satnam Singh's lukewarm debut, the AEW roster is reportedly optimistic. Per rumors, the decision to introduce the 7-foot giant at Dynamite was driven by business motivations to attract fans from India.

.@TheLethalJay and @sonjaydutterson promised a surprise for Samoa Joe...Satnam Singh has arrived!#AEWDynamite #AEWonTBS https://t.co/aUHhHGfhwl

If that is the case, this move could help the promotion's growth. A source indicated if the acceleration of growth in India helps their salary when the time for contract renewal negotiations comes, they’re willing to accept a sour debut.

Sources who have trained with Singh note that he has a willingness to learn and a good attitude. There have been no reports regarding the star's in-ring debut yet, but fans expect him to be booked for a fight soon.

Do you think Satnam Singh's entry into the All Elite scene will help connect with the Indian audience? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Angana Roy
