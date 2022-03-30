Tony Khan involved in "light talks" with former WWE star over signing with AEW - Reports

Tony Khan is reportedly in talks with former WWE star Athena (previously known as Ember Moon) over signing with AEW. This is according to a report from Fightful Select.

The report noted that there have been "light talks" as both parties are looking to gage interest in a potential move. The report went on to say that those with knowledge of the situation stated that there was a feel-out process between Athena and AEW, which dates back to the time she was released from WWE.

However, there is no urgency to lock her down to a contract just yet. The report concluded by mentioning that Athena is very selective in her independent bookings.

Ember Moon enjoyed a strong run in WWE. She won the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Shotzi Blackheart. She debuted on the main roster on the RAW after WrestleMania 34. She went on to participate in the 2019 Royal Rumble match, and lasted 52 minutes before being eliminated by Alexa Bliss.

She returned to NXT in 2020 where she teamed up with Shotzi Blackheart to win the tag titles. Moon challenged Raquel Gonzalez for the Women's Championship but came up short. She would later be released from the company in November 2021.

Athena has been feuding with AEW star Thunder Rosa

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa is not only the main female titleholder in Tony Khan's company but also the Warrior Wrestling Women's Champion.

Athena has been one of her most high-profile challengers in recent weeks. On February 12th of this year, they squared off in a title match that ended in a 30-minute time limit draw.

Great 30 minute draw between Thunder Rosa and Athena to close out the show. Really entertaining match, and even more so when you consider that it was Athena's first match back in a while.

Exactly a month a later, on March 12th, Rosa took on Athena and Skye Blue in a triple threat match for the Warrior Wrestling Women's Championship. After 15 minutes of action, La Mera Mera retained her title yet again.

Thunder Rosa and Athena have shared barbs on Twitter following their title clashes. With the Forbidden Door kicked down and Tony Khan welcoming wrestlers from other promotions to his company, a feud between the two talented women on All Elite Wrestling television would be a fun spectacle.

