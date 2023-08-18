AEW breaks silence after Cash Wheeler's arrest over armed assault - reports

The pro-wrestling world was taken aback just a few moments ago as the news of AEW star Cash Wheeler being arrested broke. The promotion has reportedly responded to a query on the situation.

The FTR member is known for his in-ring ability, athleticism, and tag-team psychology which has led to some of the greatest tag team matches in the business lately. While there has hardly been anything that qualifies as controversy surrounding him previously, he was reported to have been arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Just minutes after the news broke, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reached out to AEW for a comment on the situation. The reported response did not do much to clear things up.

"AEW responded to my request for statement on Cash Wheeler's arrest for aggravated assault with a firearm. 'AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. He is fully cooperating with local authorities,'" he tweeted.

You can check the original tweet here:

As of now, details of the AEW star's actions and his future remain unclear, including his scheduled match at the All In PPV at Wembley Stadium, London, on August 27.

