AEW cancels WWE legend's retirement tour - Reports

AEW has provided a home to several WWE Hall of Famers and legends in the later stages of their careers. Names like Sting and Chris Jericho have seemingly found the perfect scenarios in All Elite Wrestling for their legendary runs. A report has provided new details about a big storyline involving a wrestling veteran.

Jeff Jarrett grew up in the wrestling business and got his start as a referee in 1986. Since then, the 2018 WWE Hall of Famer has worn just about every hat the industry has to offer, finding success in WWE, WCW, AAA, USWA, NJPW, and many others.

The TNA Wrestling co-founder joined All Elite Wrestling in November 2022 and currently works as a talent and Director of Business Development. Months ago, Jarrett declared his goal of becoming the AEW World Champion before retiring in a year.

The Last Outlaw's championship chase is reportedly done after AEW's creative team dropped Jarrett's biggest program with the company. An update provided by Fightful Select noted that the Jarrett retirement storyline was done away with altogether because it just was not working out.

Sources added that the Jarrett championship chase storyline just wasn't good, apparently based on an internal narrative. It was reiterated that AEW had moved on from the program.

Tony Khan originally had plans for Jarrett's feud with Maxwell Jacob Friedman and the overall retirement storyline to go much longer. The AEW President ended up nixing all plans and booking MJF vs. Adam Page instead, which included MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes.

Jarrett lost the Collision Lumberjack Strap Match to Page in September but moved forward with the chase by beating QT Marshall at Worlds End. He began 2025 with a win over Aaron Solo on Collision but came up short in the Casino Gauntlet. Double J hasn't wrestled since losing to Claudio Castagnoli in late January.

AEW Dynasty updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling will return to pay-per-view on April 6 for the second annual Dynasty event from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated lineup.

International Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy or Mike Bailey or Mark Davis or Ricochet

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy or Mike Bailey or Mark Davis or Ricochet World Championship: Cope or Jon Moxley (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

Kenny Omega's first challenger will be determined with a four-way match on Wednesday's Dynamite. Swerve Strickland's opponent will be decided with the result of Wednesday's Street Fight between Cope and World Champion Jon Moxley.

