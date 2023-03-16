AEW could dish out non-compete clause to prevent 9-time World Champion from returning to WWE - Reports 

AEW President Tony Khan seems to have a different approach to running his promotion than what many are accustomed to. Many have wondered what could happen to CM Punk amidst all the drama, and it seems that Khan's handling of non-compete clauses could affect The Second City Saint's future decisions.

Non-compete clauses have become a mainstay in the pro wrestling industry due to WWE's utilization of the clause in many of their contracts. This has effectively prevented many stars from jumping to AEW or elsewhere for up to 90 days for main roster stars, and 30 days for NXT stars. The clause also only kicks in if the wrestler or promotion terminates the contract before it naturally expires.

According to Fightful Select, AEW contracts generally don't have non-compete clauses. Sources inside the promotion claimed that they are set up this way since the promotion doesn't release any stars, to begin with. This could potentially mean that CM Punk will not have a non-compete clause if he's released, and could explain why he's still with the company because his contract was never terminated.

The report also noted that certain non-compete clauses are arranged on a "case-by-case basis" such as with William Regal. This could also suggest that efforts were made to keep CM Punk instead of releasing him, and why earlier reports claimed there were disagreements around his contract termination.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Dax Harwood recently shut down rumors that his relationship with CM Punk was responsible for FTR's bad booking in AEW

CM Punk's media scrum rant and his contributions to the Brawl Out Incident have unfortunately damaged the way many view All Elite Wrestling. Furthermore, many fans believed that the roster was firmly against him and that those who were friends with Punk would be punished.

second city aew fan @ithinkiwont I miss when AEW Dynamite was must-see TV. I miss CM Punk. I miss FTR. I miss when AEW Dynamite was must-see TV. I miss CM Punk. I miss FTR. https://t.co/kJLNCcFFet

In his recent interview with Inside the Ropes Magazine, Dax Harwood addressed rumors that the Second City Saint was responsible for FTR not receiving a push last year.

"People have thought and I’ve read it online, where they think the reason that we didn’t get the success and 2022 that we should have gotten, like being on TV more, was because we were friends with Punk. Not the case at all, not the case at all," said Harwood. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Dax Harwood has gone to bat for CM Punk many times over the past few months, and as more and more reports are being debunked since the aftermath of All Out 2022, the star could well be on his way to returning to AEW.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes