AEW doctors stop major ex-TNT Champion from wrestling, creative plans affected [Reports]

A former AEW TNT Champion was not cleared to compete on Dynamite this week which reportedly affected some creative plans. The star made his return only a few weeks ago on TV.

The ex-TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs appeared in a pre-taped segment on AEW Dynamite this week but didn't appear physically on the show. Hobbs informed that he is not cleared to travel but would go after Big Bill when he gets the green light following their brawl on Collision last Saturday.

However, the latest report contradicts what Hobbs said on the show. According to Fightful Select, Powerhouse Hobbs was in the arena this week for Dynamite in Huntsville, Alabama, and was "Willing to perform" but he wasn't cleared to compete by the doctors as some of his stitches were not healed up properly.

It was also reported that Hobbs was "Heavily factored" into some of the creative plans for this week's Dynamite and Collision. According to the report, Powerhouse Hobbs would've been featured in Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli and the brawl between Rated-FTR and Death Riders.

WWE Hall of Famer was not happy with Powerhouse Hobbs' booking in AEW

The WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry expressed his disappointment over how Powerhouse Hobbs lost to Jon Moxley in their AEW World Title match a few weeks back. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Henry said Hobbs could've come out a lot better:

"He could've came out a lot better and it would've been better for them — they would've made money. I'm not gonna cut my hand off to spite my arm. Just wash your hands of somebody if that's how you feel about them. ... I hope I never hate somebody so much that I would rather see them fail on my TV than to have them win and be successful on my TV. It's a damn shame."

Moreover, fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for Powerhouse Hobbs after he is cleared to compete.

