AEW Dynasty 2025 to feature massive dream match between two former WWE stars [Reports]

A recent report has revealed that AEW is planning a huge dream match between two former WWE stars at Dynasty 2025. The match has been teased for the past few weeks as well.

A few weeks ago, Ring of Honor star, Billie Starkz confronted AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone on Dynamite. After three weeks of buildup, Starkz challenged Mercedes for the TBS title this past Wednesday on Dynamite, but could not dethrone The CEO. Meanwhile, former WWE stars, Mercedes and Athena could finally have a dream showdown.

Ever since Billie Starkz has been making appearances on AEW TV, fans have been speculating about an eventual feud between The CEO and the current ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, as The Fallen Goddess is an onscreen mentor to Starkz. A recent report from Fightful Select states that the dream match between Mercedes and Athena (fka Ember Moon) could happen at Dynasty.

The report states that Billie Starkz's recent interactions with Mercedes Mone are not an accident and are steps towards a Mercedes vs. Athena dream match. Therefore, the much-awaited dream match could finally take place at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view.

A former WWE star is looking forward to her first singles match against the AEW TBS Champion

Former WWE star, Athena (fka Ember Moon) has never wrestled the current AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone in a singles match in her career. In an interview with Denise Salcedo from December 2024, Athena said that a one-on-one match between her and Mone has to be the main event:

"I've been in matches with her former self, and she's never beaten me. I look at that and know those weren't singles matches; there were other variables. If it came down to me versus Mercedes Mone one-on-one, Athena versus Mercedes Mone, that has to headline; that has to be a main event."

Moreover, fans have been asking for the dream match between Mercedes and Athena following their back-and-forth on social media and only time will tell when it ends up happening.

