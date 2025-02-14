AEW forced to make huge change because of WWE - Reports

AEW and WWE have been competitors since Tony Khan-led company emerged onto the scene in 2019. According to recent reports, All Elite Wrestling has made some huge changes due to World Wrestling Entertainment.

WWE has been growing more since merging with UFC under TKO. The promotion is holding more international Premium Live Events every year however, they also keep an eye on their competitor which is AEW. During Worlds End PPV weekend in Orlando Florida, The Stamford-based promotion held a live event in the same city to seemingly counter All Elite Wrestling's PPV event.

According to a recent report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, All Elite Wrestling is seemingly not announcing dates in advance due to WWE countering their shows like Worlds End and All In Texas. The promotion is also keeping it from those working internally:

"One of the reasons AEW PPV dates aren’t being announced well in advance is because of WWE countering Worlds End and All In Texas, as well as other shows. The stuff is being kept top secret and even those internally don’t know of dates and stuff after April." -WON

Konnan explains the problem with AEW

AEW has faced many problems over the years. Despite that, CEO Tony Khan has managed to give the fans great shows and sign talents like Cope, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Ricochet, and more. However, Wrestling veteran Konnan has once again thrashed All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent episode of the Keepin'It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed the All Elite Wreslting product is cold and it will take some time for them to bounce back. He advised the promotion to put main event names in the main event matches of Dynamite and Collision:

"Here's the problem bro... when you are cold it takes time for people to figure whether you are good or not, it doesn't happen from one week to another, like if have eight... bad shows in a row, one of them is good that's not enough, right? So you gotta make cold sell changes, the product is cold, they have no buzz and I have said this a million times, the main event has to be main event names."[From 02:40 to 03:03]

We will have to wait and see if Tony Khan fires back at Konnan by delivering a stacked show in the future.

