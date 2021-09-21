AEW Full Gear 2021 location reportedly confirmed

As per a report by Fightful Select, the location of the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will be Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will take place on November 13th, 2021.

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently confirmed that Full Gear 2021 will not take place in St. Louis, Missouri, which was the original planned location for the pay-per-view.

AEW clarified they will only conduct four major PPVs a year, and Full Gear is one of them. The PPV was originally scheduled for November 6th in St. Louis, but the company scrapped the original plan as they didn't want to stage the show on the same day as UFC 268. This forced AEW to find a new date and venue.

AEW has not yet informed fans of the match cards that could happen at the event.

In Full Gear 2020, nine matches were contested. In the main event, Jon Moxley defeated Eddie Kingston in an 'I quit' match to retain the AEW world championship.

In other prominent matches, the Young Bucks defeated FTR to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship, Hikaru Shida defeated Nyla Rose to retain the AEW Women's World Championship, Darby Allin defeated Cody Rhodes to win the AEW TNT Championship, and Kenny Omega defeated "Hangman" Adam Page in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

AEW is surpassing WWE in New York market ticket sales

As per the latest reports, AEW is comfortably outselling WWE in ticket sales for an upcoming event in New York. AEW has been gaining huge momentum since the All Out pay-per-view.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Wed • Dec 08 • 7:00 PM

UBS Arena, Belmont Park - Long Island, NY



Available Tickets => 2,684

Estimated Capacity => 8,851

Tickets Distributed => 6,167 (70%)



WWE has started to react to the change in tides in the wrestling industry, and the latest episode of WWE RAW is an apt example of it. WWE pulled off a great show in North Carolina. Fans were ecstatic about the episode and even called it one of the best episodes of RAW in 2021.

Now that WWE has reacted to the latest trends in the wrestling world, fans are eager to see how AEW will keep up its momentum in the coming months.

