AEW doesn't have "immediate creative plans" for former WWE star - Reports

Multiple top names have made their return to AEW programming in recent weeks. However, things might not look so promising for former WWE star Parker Boudreaux and Trench in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select (subscription required), Boudreaux and Trench are no longer in All Elite Wrestling's "immediate creative plans" after their removal from Mogul Affiliates due to injury.

Parker Boudreaux was last in action on AEW Rampage in March, teaming up with Swerve Strickland to take on Keith Lee and Dustin. The Limitless One and The Natural picked up the victory on the night via pinfall.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB #AEWRampage @AEW @swerveconfident @TheParkerB_ As for Parker Boudreaux, Swerve Strickland stated that he does want to wipe the Brock Lesnar comparisons away. He made it clear that he doesn’t want Boudreaux to be compared to anyone. #AEWDynamite As for Parker Boudreaux, Swerve Strickland stated that he does want to wipe the Brock Lesnar comparisons away. He made it clear that he doesn’t want Boudreaux to be compared to anyone. #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage @AEW @swerveconfident @TheParkerB_ https://t.co/pnEbpxakPx

Following Boudreaux and Trench's injury setbacks, Strickland has joined hands with The Embassy, featuring Prince Nana, Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun. They are now collectively known as Mogul Embassy.

He has come close to winning the AEW International Championship twice, but ultimately Orange Cassidy managed to retain the gold.

It will be interesting to see if Swerve Strickland's past (Parker Boudreaux and Trench) comes back to haunt him somewhere down the line in All Elite Wrestling.

Do you think Tony Khan dropped the ball with Boudreaux's booking in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes