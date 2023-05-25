AEW leading the race to sign former tag team champions despite WWE interest - Reports

It seems that AEW's signing spree has continued, as they are reportedly the frontrunners to sign a world-renowned tag team.

Former IWGP Tag Team Champions Aussie Open are among the hottest free agents across the industry. They have even attracted the attention of top players in WWE and AEW. However, it seems that the Jacksonville-based promotion may have the edge in the race to sign the tag team.

According to Fightful Select, as of Resurgence, the Jacksonville-based promotion has had the edge in signing Aussie Open. With Kyle Fletcher making an appearance on Dynamite last week to attack Orange Cassidy, that solidified the claims of the tag team possibly signing with All Elite Wrestling.

There have been short-term plans for the tag team even before Mark Davis’ injury, and it was reported that Tony Khan paid for Davis’ surgery himself, even with the team not under contract.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect Aussie Open have gained interest from both WWE and AEW. Aussie Open have gained interest from both WWE and AEW. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/fUgSvBE1yd

Kyle Fletcher's appearance on Dynamite once more this week to challenge Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship is more or less confirming that Aussie Open is close to or in the process of signing with the promotion.

Although Fletcher suffered a loss, there is still a lot of potential for the former NJPW star, as he dominated the entire match and only slipped up in the end, which resulted in him getting pinned. When Mark Davis returns, they will make their mark on the tag team division for sure.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes