AEW locker room received a warning before Dynamite this week - Reports

AEW has recently had shows across the southern area of the United States of America, most notably with a recent Dynamite in El Paso. However, a report has claimed that the promotion and its stars have been given an official warning due to safety concerns.

Unlike WWE, AEW has only been around for four years, and as such, the promotion still has to check off many cities in its tour history. With their increasing relevancy, the promotion has reached out further into the USA to establish their fanbase across the country.

According to Fightful Select, AEW received a warning ahead of this week's Dynamite in Laredo, Texas. The talent reportedly had lodgings very close to the Mexican border, and was advised to stay clear of it.

Diegop @diego_wifi 🥳 Thank you so much @TonyKhan for bringing AEW to Laredo Texas, a bunch of people traveled from Mexico just for this show, including me! Thank you so much @TonyKhan for bringing AEW to Laredo Texas, a bunch of people traveled from Mexico just for this show, including me! 🙌💖🥳 https://t.co/cenrSFcm4F

Laredo, Texas, has been known in recent years for the increasing unrest and criminal activities between the Mexican cartel and the border soldiers. Notably, extortion has also become very present, as tourists have allegedly been pulled over by cartel members, who extort them for illegal tolls.

Why were some of the most prominent Mexican-born stars absent from AEW's shows in Laredo and El Paso?

All Elite Wrestling's next destination will be Phoenix, Arizona, meaning that stars like The Lucha Brothers and Bandido will unfortunately have missed massive opportunities to compete in front of the Latino audience.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer, all three men were suffering from visa issues that resulted in them not being able to get into the USA on time.

"There’s visa issues, and it’s all through wrestling right now. WWE’s finally cleared it up. But so many of these people have had issues coming in, and right now… here you are in El Paso, Texas, and Bandido, Fenix and Pentagon would have been over like crazy on this show." (H/T WrestlePurists)

Due to their popularity, the stars unfortunately missed an opportunity to all be prominently booked on Dynamite and Rampage.

