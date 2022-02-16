AEW locker room believed Cody Rhodes contract situation was a work - Reports

If you think Cody Rhodes has been working on his contract situation with All Elite Wrestling as of late, you're not the only one.

The wrestling world was rocked by the news this morning that one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling, Cody Rhodes, has departed the company and is reportedly in negotiations to return to WWE. Even with all the facts out there from multiple respected reporters in the wrestling industry, some fans are still convinced this whole situation is a work.

But according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, it's anything but. Prior to Cody Rhodes' absence backstage at AEW Dynamite in Atlantic City, plenty of talent within All Elite Wrestling also believed that Rhodes' contract situation had been a work. But within the last week, Sapp stated that talent "came to realize that the situation was real."

What is Cody Rhodes' next move?

If Cody Rhodes is truly departing All Elite Wrestling, what is next for The American Nightmare?

Several reports today, including Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, have implied that Rhodes could be on his way back to WWE as the two sides have recently been in talks regarding his current free agency in professional wrestling.

But is that Rhodes' only possible destination? Could he possibly look into buying his own company in hopes of running his own promotion? We think there is probably a company right now that would be available for sale if he wants it. In the world of professional wrestling, we can't rule anything out.

There's also the possibility of Rhodes working across multiple companies as a free agent like his good friend Matt Cardona is right now.

What Cody's real next step is truly anybody's guess right now, but we'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Cody's contract status? Do you think this is a work? Or is he heading back to WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

