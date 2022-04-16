ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham signs with AEW – Reports

As per reports, AEW has made a new addition to their roster in the form of the current Ring of Honor World Champion, Jonathan Gresham.

Gresham won the interim ROH Championship at Final Battle 2021 before the company went on hiatus. He became the undisputed Ring of Honor World Champion at Supercard of Honor, where he defeated Bandido.

As per Fightful Select, even though Gresham has signed a deal with AEW, he'll continue to perform under the Ring of Honor banner.

Gresham is scheduled to defend his Ring Of Honor Championship tomorrow night at AEW Battle of the Belts against longtime ROH star Dalton Castle:

"The ROH World Championship is online THIS SATURDAY on tnt when the champion Jonathan Gresham defends against former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle."

Jonathan Gresham had every intention of staying Ring of Honor Champion despite AEW purchase

Jonathan Gresham won the interim ROH World Championship at Final Battle 2021, and then ROH went on hiatus. During this time, Gresham continued to defend the championship over the independent circuit.

During an interview with WrestleTalk, Gresham mentioned how ROH being sold to Tony Khan shocked him, but he wasn't concerned about his future:

"I found out about Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor with the rest of the world. I was in a hotel room in Ireland and I got a phone call from a colleague that told me what was going on online and I was just as shocked as everybody else. For me right now, that is my goal – to prove not only to myself but the rest of the world that I am what I say I am, and that's the best wrestler in the world. So whatever happens with Ring of Honor, I still stand as the original Ring of Honor World Champion, period.” (H/T - WrestleTalk)

Gresham has earned Tony Khan's trust in taking the Ring of Honor forward as its World Champion. Can he keep the championship at Battle of the Belts? Let us know in the comments!

