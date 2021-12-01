"A Few" people within WWE believe that Tony Khan is buying up the tickets for AEW's UBS Arena show - reports

Individuals within WWE believe that All Elite Wrestling owner,Tony Khan, is up to no good when it comes to one of his upcoming events.

They believe Khan is "buying up" tickets for AEW's upcoming Dynamite/Rampage episodes at the UBS arena. All of this, according to Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer Radio.

WWE was struggling to sell tickets for this past week's Monday Night RAW at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, while competitor AEW has reportedly done well for the same venue. AEW will be hosting both Dynamite and their Rampage tapings at the UBS Arena next week.

“You will be surely stunned to learn that there are a few people in WWE who believe Tony must be buying up tickets for the AEW show.” Said Alvarez (h/t WrestleTalk).

According to WrestleTix, Monday’s edition of WWE sold 5,887 tickets for RAW. Meanwhile, AEW has currently sold 8,658 tickets in total for the Dynamite and Rampage episodes; with time still to spare for more tickets to be purchased.

Steven Zoto @notKHRIS i actually cant believe how many people aren’t here. i legit think they could move everyone to one side and fill just over half the arena with just the lower bowl. no one is in booths and i have more legroom than i ever have here i actually cant believe how many people aren’t here. i legit think they could move everyone to one side and fill just over half the arena with just the lower bowl. no one is in booths and i have more legroom than i ever have here https://t.co/Vnv40bBvrm

In an attempt to get more sales, WWE announced Edge's return ahead of time during a commercial on Smackdown, and advertised both WWE Champion Big E and Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the show as well. Unfortunately for WWE, photos surfaced online regarding WWE's lack of attendance, with fans showing how nearly half the new $1.1 Billion arena was empty.

At this time, All Elite Wrestling and/or Tony Khan have not responded to the accusations made in the reports.

AEW is hyping up three major matches for this week's Dynamite

In the latest 'Road to Dynamite', the company is promoting three major matches to take place live on Wednesday night. Cody Rhodes will be taking on Andrade, continuing a long-standing rivalry between the two men and their allies.

Along with that, some of the best of All Elite Wrestling's women's division will be in action, as will Ruby Soho, who will be taking on Kris Statlander. Finally, Alan Angels will go one-on-one with Bryan Danielson. Danielson is on a war path to destroy the entire Dark Order on his way to his shot at AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Will you be watching Dynamite this week? What is your favorite upcoming match? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comment section below!

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Ryan K Boman