AEW's potential new name for the Undisputed Era possibly revealed

Now that Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly have reunited in AEW, a potential faction name for them has been making the rounds on social media lately.

On January 3, AEW filed two trademark rights to the word "Paragon," one being for the word itself and the second one being for its logo.

Below is an in-detail description of the terms filed for this name:

"Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing a website featuring entertainment information in the field(s) of wrestling; Providing an Internet website portal featuring entertainment news and information specifically in the field of wrestling; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers."

You can also check out the "Paragon" logo below:

Robert DeFelice @dudefelice AEW filed a trademark for the term Paragon on 1/3/22. Kyle O'Reilly used that term to state the potential that he, Adam Cole, and Bobby Fish, the former Undisputed ERA in NXT, would have if they were aligned again in AEW.



Check out the logo: AEW filed a trademark for the term Paragon on 1/3/22. Kyle O'Reilly used that term to state the potential that he, Adam Cole, and Bobby Fish, the former Undisputed ERA in NXT, would have if they were aligned again in AEW. Check out the logo: https://t.co/HF3lhEjw1j

It's worth recalling that O'Reilly once used the "Paragon" word to describe the former Undisputed Era members during a backstage segment with Adam Cole, which went down on the December 29 episode of AEW Dynamite last year.

The trio of Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly will need a new moniker for their group since WWE owns the rights to the "Undisputed Era." With AEW having filed trademark rights for "Paragon," it suggests that this could be a potential name for their trio moving forward.

What's next for Adam Cole and reDRagon in AEW?

Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly dominated the NXT brand, winning every title alongside Roderick Strong. Though the latter is not with them, the trio will still be looking to hold the fort and carry their legacy in AEW.

The group defeated Orange Cassidy and Best Friends in their first match back together on the New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. While The Young Bucks have seemingly refused to get along with Fish and O'Reilly, it will be interesting to see which sides Cole picks in the future.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think the "Paragon" stable name would fit the former Undisputed Era members in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Alberto Del Rio would be a good get for AEW. Click here for details

Edited by Genci Papraniku