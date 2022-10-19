AEW personality released from the company following backstage brawl involving The Elite - Reports

AEW All Out was one of the most newsworthy pay-per-views of 2022. After CM Punk had some strong words for the roster in the post-media scrum, The Elite confronted him in the locker room.

This resulted in a backstage brawl, and the company suspended all parties involved, including Ace Steel. It is now being reported that Steel has been released from All Elite Wrestling.

It all started after Hangman Adam Page's promo ticked off CM Punk during their feud back in May this year. The former WWE Superstar mentioned that the promo insinuated that Punk was responsible for Colt Cabana not getting a new position backstage.

The Elite reportedly were unhappy about Punk's comments during the post-media scrum and confronted the former two-time AEW World Champion in his locker room. Things got physical real quick, and, Punk's friend and AEW backstage personality, Ace Steel, also reportedly bit Kenny Omega.

Tony Khan had no other choice but to suspend all the parties involved and stripped the wrestlers of their titles.

In an update, Dave Meltzer, on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, reported that Ace Steel had recently been released by the company.

"So he was officially released yesterday. So I guess that is the first bit of news out of that whole situation in weeks. There’s a lot of other stuff going on," reported Meltzer. [H/T Figure Four Online]

Tony Khan is still silent about the status of CM Punk and The Elite. We at Sportskeeda will be following up on the news and will provide the readers with the latest updates.

What do you think about Ace Steel getting released from the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes