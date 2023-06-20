AEW personality reportedly takes up new backstage role

A popular AEW personality has now reportedly taken up a major backstage role. The star in question is the late Brodie Lee's (fka Luke Harper) wife, Amanda Huber.

The wife of the late Brodie Lee has been part of AEW for nearly two years. She was officially hired by the Jacksonville-based promotion back in 2021. Initially, she was part of the promotion's Community Outreach program. She also was part of 'AEW's Heels'.

According to a recent report from PW Insider, Amanda Huber has now been called on to be part of the production team. The person who had given her the opportunity seems to be Producer Michael Mansury.

"Amanda Huber is now working on the production end of AEW. She had been working in the community outreach area of the company but was recruited by Michael Mansury to come over to production," PW Insider posted.

Huber had also shown up on WWE a few times. One of her most notable appearances was at WrestleMania 39. She was at the Premium Live Event to provide support for one of her husband's best friends 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes.

AEW's Amanda Huber shared a heartwarming message for Cody Rhodes following his WrestleMania 39 loss

As mentioned earlier, Huber was present at the Grandest Stage of them All. She had taken her children to the event. They were seated in the front row at ringside. As Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring for his match, he handed over his weight belt to Jon Huber's first son.

Following his kind gesture, Amanda took to Twitter to share some positive words about the Rhodes family.

"Tonight might not have ended how we wanted but at the end of the day, I am so unbelievably proud of @CodyRhodes I hope you all have a friend in your life as kind, as loyal, and as genuine of a person as Cody. Beyond thankful for him & @TheBrandiRhodes being in our lives," Amanda Huber tweeted.

It is to be noted that Cody Rhodes was one of the stars who were at Brodie Lee's side during his final days. The other wrestler was former WWE Champion Big E.

