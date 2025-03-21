AEW planning blockbuster dream match for Mercedes Mone - Reports

Mercedes Mone debuted in AEW last year. She eventually became the AEW TBS Champion, the NJPW Strong Women's Champion, and the Undisputed British Women's Champion. She holds all these titles together now and is undoubtedly one of Tony Khan's biggest assets.

The CEO's TBS Title reign has been nothing short of legendary. Dethroning her has proved to be impossible and it appears like she is going to remain champion for many more months. Interestingly, reports suggest that the company is planning for the 33-year-old's next match. It will be against none other than the reigning ROH Women's World Champion, Athena. Just like the erstwhile Sasha Banks, Athena was once signed to WWE. She, too, is a gifted in-ring competitor and is on a historic title run of her own.

According to Fightful Select, Mone vs. Athena could take place at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view.

"Those that Fightful have spoken with claim that an Athena vs. Mercedes Mone match is the plan, with some claiming it could happen as soon AEW Dynasty. Mercedes Mone is approaching ten months as TBS Champion, with Athena at over two years as ROH Champion," read the Fightful Select report.

Former NXT Women's Champion Athena is one of Mercedes Mone's dream competitors

In a 2024 issue of the CEO's weekly newsletter Mone Mag, the reigning TBS Champion mentioned that one of her dream matches was against Athena. She called her an 'incredible talent' and was positive that their match would deliver if it took place.

"They say fantasies can't come true; only dreams can. On that note, a dream match would be against Athena, the Ring of Honor women’s champion. I’ve only had two matches with her, but they have been multi-women matches. I think she’s an incredible talent," wrote Mone.

The erstwhile Sasha Banks recently defended the TBS Title against Billie Starkz on Dynamite.

