AEW could play a major role in luring Sasha Banks away from WWE - Reports

AEW could help finance Sasha Banks' potential move to NJPW from WWE.

Fans were shocked recently when it was reported that she was expected to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Sasha walked out of WWE alongside Naomi back in May and the two were stripped of the tag titles they held at the time.

Dave Meltzer discussed Sasha's potential NJPW appearance during Wrestling Observer Radio. He reported that she had multiple dates agreed upon but had yet to sign a deal. With NJPW unable to pay what she had asked WWE for, it was posited that AEW could aid in brokering the deal.

"She has dates with NJPW in her deal, I do not believe it is signed. She still could sign with WWE and this could all fall apart, but she has pretty much agreed to their terms so as far as they are concerned, they have a deal... NJPW cannot afford to pay the numbers WWE wasn't willing to pay her, I can say that. AEW could obviously afford that, so is it a deal where she does both? Perhaps. That I cannot confirm at all. I know that when I asked AEW about it I got a non-answer," Dave Meltzer said. (H/T WrestlePurists)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “NJPW cannot afford to pay the numbers WWE wasn’t willing to pay her (Sasha Banks), I can say that.



AEW could obviously afford that, so is it a deal where she does both? Perhaps.”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “NJPW cannot afford to pay the numbers WWE wasn’t willing to pay her (Sasha Banks), I can say that. AEW could obviously afford that, so is it a deal where she does both? Perhaps.”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/2IsG8taDFy

Tony Khan's promotion and NJPW struck a working relationship earlier this year. Together, they promoted the Forbidden Door event in June which featured several cross-promotional dream matches.

Saraya has teased a mystery partner for AEW Dynamite in January

Fans have been speculating about Sasha's potential arrival in All Elite Wrestling for months. While it is unclear as to whether or not she will make the move, there is a window of opportunity for her to make her debut in January.

In the latest chapter of their feud, Saraya and Britt Baker agreed to face one another on January 11th. Unlike their singles match from Full Gear, however, they will face off in tag team action. Baker chose her friend and current Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter to be her partner.

Saraya has instead teased a surprise partner for the clash. Fans immediately began speculating that Sasha Banks could be that partner if she is indeed a free agent come January.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes