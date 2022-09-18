Possible backstage perception of the Young Bucks in AEW amid issues with CM Punk - Reports

A recent report tells of the way the Young Bucks are perceived by the rest of the AEW locker room amid their issues with CM Punk.

Punk and The Bucks were involved in an altercation following the AEW All Out press conference. Also involved in the brawl were Ace Steel and Kenny Omega. Due to the situation, Punk, Omega, The Bucks, and Steel have all been suspended pending further investigation.

As with any collision between two parties, there have been those to defend and place blame on the opposing sides. PWTorch's Wade Keller reports that, of the people he has spoken to, there are a number who stand on the Bucks' side of things as opposed to Punk:

"The Bucks are not seen as abrasive personalities...Passive aggressive, yes there's some aspects of that...They're not seen as a**holes. People who don't like Punk have more negative things to say than people who don't like the Bucks have to say about them in terms of their characterization." - Wade Keller (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

He continued to concede that the pair could rub people the wrong way, but that wouldn't have warranted what happened.

"The Bucks might rub people the wrong way or not be their type of people or whatever but they're not jerks and that's kind of part of the dynamic here," he added. "I think some people looked at Punk here and said, 'you might not like that they are not taking your advice' [or] you might think 'oh, that comment didn't need to be made'...it's hard for people to imagine Matt and Nick deserving that kind of call out publicly in a context that should have been about celebrating a World Title win and a really good pay-per-view."

The Young Bucks deliberately brought AEW's Chief Legal Officer to confront CM Punk

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Young Bucks brought AEW's Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh when they confronted Punk. It was suggested that her presence came with the intent of keeping things professional:

"It is known that Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh was not only a witness to what happened but came to the room with the Young Bucks, likely with the idea that with her there, it would keep things professional. Obviously, that didn’t happen," Dave Meltzer wrote.

Punk, Steel, Omega, and The Young Bucks all remain suspended in the wait for the outcome of the internal investigation. They had all won titles at AEW All Out only for the ongoing situation to require them to vacate their new gold.

Where do you stand in this situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

