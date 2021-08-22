AEW Rampage set for big ratings increase based on preliminary data - Reports

CM Punk's debut on AEW Rampage: The First Dance is a historical moment. Given the rumors and speculation leading into the show, many expected the second city saint to make an appearance. While there were over 15,000 fans in attendance at the United Center, many fans were watching it through their TV screens at home, and based on new information, it seems that the show could draw impressive ratings for AEW and TNT.

Even though the official numbers aren't out yet, it seems that Rampage will see a sharp increase in ratings from the previous episode.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio stated that the first 30 minutes of the show recorded a rating of 1.6 in the Chicago market in the key demographic (18-49). The show also saw a 57% increase from last week's episode in the top 10 markets. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics further elaborated on what this could mean for the show's overall rating.

"*If* the rest of the country is up as much as those markets, that would mean 1.16 million viewers total and 594,000 in 18-49", tweeted Brandon.

The official confirmed ratings for AEW Rampage would be released by Monday unless the network asks for it and announces it beforehand. Nonetheless, if AEW Rampage does do a 1.16, it would be a huge success given that AEW's flagship show Dynamite took a long time to draw a million viewers weekly consistently and did 975,000 viewers this week.

Plus, Rampage airs at 10 p.m. ET, a slot that doesn't draw many viewers usually. However, this was arguably AEW's most significant TV episode of all time, given the nature of the event that took place: CM Punk returning to wrestling after seven years.

CM Punk is announced for the August 25 episode of AEW Dynamite

After his first wrestling promo in over seven years, CM Punk called out Darby Allin and set up a match between the two for the upcoming pay-per-view All Out in Chicago. It will mark CM Punk's first match since his appearance in the 2014 Royal Rumble.

Following his promo at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, CM Punk was announced for next week's Dynamite, which will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Based off of what Punk said at Rampage, we will be seeing a lot of CM Punk in the upcoming weeks. The former WWE Champion stated that he was going to be on episodes of Dynamite, Rampage and AEW's four yearly pay-per-views from this point on.

