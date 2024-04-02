AEW releases female ex-WWE personality - Reports

An ex-WWE female star has reportedly been let go by AEW as part of its releases.

The star who has been released by TK is none other than ring announcer Dasha Kuret (FKA Dasha Fuentes). Fightful Select broke the news, and it comes as a surprise as she was an integral part of the backstage media team.

Dasha has been with the company since 2019, after making her commentary debut at the inaugural All Out pay-per-view. She then took up commentary duties for AEW Dark and was also the co-host of the program with Tony Schiavone.

After that, she also took up the role of ring announcer for AEW Dynamite from Justin Roberts. Her release came out of nowhere.

As noted, she previously worked for WWE as Dasha Fuentes and was an integral part of NXT programming. Given that it is WrestleMania season, a move back to the company could be possible. We will keep you updated on her next move.

