AEW reportedly leading the race to sign former WWE personality despite interest from the Triple H-led promotion

AEW may be close to signing Renee Paquette despite alleged interest from WWE.

Fightful Select has reported that their WWE sources have indicated that the former Renee Young is headed to promotional rival All Elite Wrestling. Give Me Sport's Louis Dangoor noted that the sports entertainment giant reached out to Paquette about coming back to the company, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Fightful further noted that they have reached out to Renee and AEW, but neither have confirmed the move as of yet.

Paquette spent almost eight years with WWE as a backstage interviewer, host and color commentator. During her time with the company, she was notably the host of Talking Smack and WWE Backstage, before doing commentary for Monday Night RAW. She finished up with the company after SummerSlam 2020 and has since started her immensely popular podcast, The Sessions with Renee Paquette.

Paquette is married to current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. After meeting during their shared time with WWE. They welcomed their first child together last year.

Jon Moxley just signed a new five-year deal with AEW

It was announced yesterday that Jon Moxley had signed a five-year extension of his deal, ensuring the Purveyor of Violence will remain All-Elite through to 2027.

Moxley is in the midst of his third world title reign with the company. He won the title at Dynamite: Grand Slam when he defeated Bryan Danielson for the vacated championship. He had only just lost the title at the beginning of September during All Out to CM Punk. But with Punk suspended after an altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, the title was vacated a few days later.

The new deal was described as exclusive to All Elite Wrestling and international partners such as NJPW. It will also see The Purveyor of Violence expand into coaching responsibilities backstage.

