AEW has reportedly signed significant former WWE name

AEW is said to have added another major former WWE name to their staff roster. It's being reported that former Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, has signed with Tony Khan's promotion.

PWInsider recently reported the signing. Although his new role could not be specified, it was speculated in the report that his previous experience would imply a position on AEW's communications side of things.

The report states that multiple sources confirmed that Hopkins started last Wednesday at the Dynamite tapings in St. Louis. Although not a name known by many, his hiring is of significance.

Hopkins joined WWE's Fans Services department back in 1997 and spent over 25 years with the promotion. He only left earlier this year, having held positions as Manager of Media Relations and Director of Communications throughout his tenure.

David Bixenspan @davidbix AEW hiring Adam Hopkins is a great move. The contracted PR people they use are perfectly good at their jobs, but they've been spread too thin for WAY too long, so there was a clear need for a full timer, and he's the perfect person for the job.

Many shared their adulation for the former executive when news of his exit broke, as he was at the forefront of the company's media relations. He is also credited in the PWInsider's report as having been a "big part of building the Paul Levesque [Triple H] vision of NXT."

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Nigel McGuiness is a legend in pro wrestling, and now @McGuinnessNigel is All Elite!See you all TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork for a massive Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and I'll have a very important announcement on TBS tonight!

Hopkins' signing comes as Tony Khan also announced the signing of fellow ex-WWE name Nigel McGuinness. Khan is also set to make an announcement during tonight's Dynamite show, so fans have plenty to be excited for.

